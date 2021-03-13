Thomas Tuchel delivers Kai Havertz assessment after Leeds stalemate

Thomas Tuchel has made his thoughts clear on Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz's performance against Leeds United.

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon after an enthralling affair in Yorkshire.

Both sides had their chances, both hit the woodwork, but neither could break the deadlock to take all three points.

Havertz had several chances including a wonderful opportunity from close range in the second-half as the space opened up for him, but he blazed his effort straight at Ivan Meslier who tipped his effort over the bar.

The German has now started the last two games for the Blues after recovering from injury and led the line for Tuchel's men on Saturday.

On his performance, Tuchel said: "He is comfortable in high positions and he arrives in the box naturally. Normally he has good finishing and normally the chances he had are enough to score. But unfortunately not today. Of course this is normal for him to play as a No 9 – this is something he can do."

He added: "He was pretty much the same role he had against Everton, I feel him very comfortable there. He likes to drop into half spaces from the high position. He arrives very naturally in the box, comfortable in finishing, he can clearly play as a number nine or a half striker or a winger."

