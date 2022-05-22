Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Positive Todd Boehly Verdict as Chelsea Takeover Imminent

Thomas Tuchel is hoping to build a competitive Chelsea side to challenge for the Premier League title next season after delivering a positive takeover verdict. 

The Chelsea boss oversaw his side clinch a 2-1 win against Watford on the final day of the league season in west London courtesy of a stoppage time winner from Ross Barkley

The campaign ended with Chelsea finishing in third, which was backed up by the Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs. 

But it's not going to be a quiet period for the Blues. They have an impending takeover which is set to be completed next week, with Todd Boehly and his consortium ready to take the keys from Roman Abramovich. 

Tuchel isn't fully aware of where the club is at regarding the takeover, but admitted he has a positive feeling around it all.

He told BBC Sport: "I'm not sure, I don't know, but the signs are positive. Still we have to wait. We want to build a competitive team for next season." 

imago1012194232h

Tuchel added: "I think it will sink in over the next few days that it was like this (the end of the Roman Abramovich era). I struggle to adapt to the new situation. It is there and it is close, in theory, but it is not. I hope it will be and I think it will then feel more like a new era when things get started and the new season kicks in."

