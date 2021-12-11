Thomas Tuchel Delivers Positive Trevoh Chalobah & N'Golo Kante Injury Updates

Thomas Tuchel has handed Chelsea a double injury boost after confirming Trevoh Chalobah and N'Golo Kante are set to return to training next week.

Chalobah has been out since sustaining a hamstring injury against Watford at the beginning of December. While Kante has struggled with a knee injury after coming off against Juventus in November and has been sidelined ever since.

Tuchel has had several injury problems to contend with but will welcome the duo back to training next week ahead of their Premier League clash against Everton on December 16.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Prior to Chelsea's 3-2 win over Leeds United, Tuchel spoke of the conditions of his players who are currently out.

He gave an update on Mateo Kovacic who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, but also on the return dates of Trevoh Chalobah and N'Golo Kante.

"Mateo is in daily contact with our doctors and had some symptoms, but he feels OK," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website.

"Trevoh and N'Golo will be, as it seems, back in team training next Tuesday, so I don't know if the Everton game will be too early but let's take it step by step."



IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

This is welcome news for the Blues who have also been without Jorginho for some games due to pain, with Tuchel admitting he has been playing through the pain.

"He is super important," said Tuchel. "Jorgi has sacrificed himself for many weeks, actually. I was aware this moment would come where he would suffer because he played Champions League campaign with us, the Euros with Italy, and all their World Cup qualifiers. So there has not only been a physical effort for him it's been mentally very demanding.

"He had no pre-season, started the Super Cup game straight away. So I knew there would be a point in the season he feels his body and wouldn't be fully fit. But Jorgi is Jorgi and he is fully aware of the situation that we miss Kova (Mateo Kovacic) and N'Golo (Kante)."

Jorginho added: "My back is not in the best condition, but you need to push yourself more to help the team. That's what I needed to do. It's hard, but I pushed to help my team."

