Thomas Tuchel Delivers Ruben Loftus-Cheek Seal of Approval After Brentford Display

Ruben Loftus-Cheek earned praise from Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel for his performance against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The 25-year-old was given the nod to start in a deep role in the midfield in west London as they ran out 1-0 winners in the London derby.

Loftus-Cheek played alongside N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic with Mason Mount and Jorginho put on the bench.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He has had a resurgence under Tuchel in recent weeks. The start against Brentford meant he started back to back league games for Chelsea for the first time since April 2019.

Tuchel was extremely complimentary of the English midfielder and explained why he started Loftus-Cheek against the Bees.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“Very, very pleased," said Tuchel to the official Chelsea website reflecting on Loftus-Cheek's display versus Brentford.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"We wanted to have him in a very strong moment, so we wanted to keep his momentum going because he’s in good shape, and we had a good feeling because he had a good game vs Southampton and he was not away in national duty. So sometimes it’s a bit easier to opt for these guys who are with you for two weeks.

"I’m happy, he showed very good moments to escape the pressure, he was very strong in the 70 minutes, and he was crucial. Very strong on the ball, very hard working off the ball.”

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube