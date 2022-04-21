Thomas Tuchel Delivers Seven Word Verdict on How Chelsea Can Bounce Back From Arsenal Defeat

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered a seven word verdict on how his side can bounce back from their defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday.

Goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and an Eddie Nketiah brace cancelled out Timo Werner and Cesar Azpilicueta's strikes in an underwhelming Chelsea performance.

Speaking to the press after the match, via Sky Sports, Tuchel delivered a seven word response when asked about how he can turn around Chelsea's fortunes.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Looking defeated, he said: "I don't know. Actually, I don't know."

Chelsea's loss makes it three consecutive defeats at Stamford Bridge for the Blues, conceding 11 goals in the process.

Speaking to BBC after the game, Tuchel admitted he needs to sleep on the result before reflecting on the performance of his side.

"I need to sleep on it. I have no idea right now," he continued.



This comes after he labelled the match as 'wild' as it was filled with 'impossible mistakes' from his Chelsea team.

IMAGO / PA Images

Malang Sarr, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta were all directly involved in errors leading to goals which benefitted Arsenal in the London derby.

Tuchel concluded: "It was a totally wild and open game in the first half – already a 2-2 after we came back twice. We had a good start but again gave the first goal away, which is impossible to do these things in consecutive matches. But we're doing it.

"It's a level of mistakes, the number of mistakes in consecutive games here at home, it's impossible at this kind of level. You don't see this. It's simply impossible, but we're doing this at the moment, and you cannot win football games like this."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube