Thomas Tuchel Delivers Six-Word Verdict on New Chelsea Owners' Expectations

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered a six-word verdict on what he expects from the new owners of the Club.

The Ricketts Family Investment Group, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium, Todd Boehly's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca have been named on the shortlist of preferred bidders for Chelsea.

Speaking ahead of the Blues' clash against Real Madrid, Tuchel discussed what he expects of the next Chelsea owners.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Delivering a six-word verdict when asked about what he wants from the new owners of the Club, he replied: "A strong squad, confidence and support."

The head coach will be hoping that the uncertainty surrounding Chelsea will be sorted sooner rather than later, with an April 11 deadline set for bidders to make their final offers to Raine Group.

Tuchel was not the only one questioned about the next owners, as Christian Pulisic also faced a grilling from the press.

The USMNT captain remained coy on the potential of having American owners, saying: “I probably don’t know a whole lot more about them than you do!”

IMAGO / Just Pictures

However, Pulisic continued to admit that the players have 'heard things' regarding a takeover but remain focused on their football.

“It’s definitely my job to stay focused on my team and the games coming up because we have some massive games," he continued. "That’s where I need to keep my focus.

"Obviously we hear things that are going on and we follow it but right now it is all about Real Madrid tomorrow and after that it will be about the next game. That’s what we put our focus on as players.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube