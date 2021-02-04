Thomas Tuchel delivers 'worrying' injury update on Thiago Silva

Thomas Tuchel has delivered an injury update on Chelsea defender Thiago Silva after he was forced off in the first-half during the Blues 1-0 victory against Spurs.

The 36-year-old has been immense at the back for Chelsea and was once again against Spurs, which saw Tuchel's side go on to take all three points following a Jorginho penalty.

But there was bad news for the visitors after Silva went down as he cut out a ball in defence.

(Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It appeared to be a thigh problem when he was forced off and replaced by Andreas Christensen.

And Tuchel provided an update post-match: "I don’t know at the moment," said Tuchel on Silva's injury.

"He had a big strap around his muscle so we will have to wait and see over the next day or so. He will be looked at by the medical team and then we will know more.

"It is worrying because it’s a muscle injury but I do not want to say anything on this at the moment because I really don’t know and I don’t want to give out wrong information. Let’s take a look at him tomorrow when we will know more.

"You can see the quality that Thiago has and you don’t want to lose a player like him but I have to say, I thought Christensen did excellent when he came on. He hasn’t played for a while and to come into a match with the intensity like this and perform as well as he did was great to see, because he did very well tonight."

