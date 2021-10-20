Thomas Tuchel Delivers Timo Werner Hamstring Injury Update After Malmo Win

Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on Timo Werner's hamstring injury which saw him replaced in the first half of Chelsea's Champions League win over Malmo.

The 25-year-old pulled up with a hamstring injury just before half-time and was replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi a minute before the interval.

Werner hobbled down the tunnel straight to the medical room, becoming Chelsea's second injury casualty on the night after Romelu Lukaku (ankle) was also forced off in the opening 54.

SIPA USA

It was a frustrating double blow for Thomas Tuchel, who will be hoping the German's injury isn't too serious.

Following the 4-0 win, Tuchel gave an update on the German and revealed: "Muscle injury and hamstrings for Timo. They will be some days out, I guess."

Lukaku was also forced off and the boss added that Chelsea now have to cope without the duo.

He added: "We have a lot of games and competitions, so now we have to deal and find solutions, no excuses.

"The two were in good shape. They have a certain statistics on their side. They are dangerous, they can create and score. We need to find solutions. The guys who waited for the chance need to prove that they can do the same thing. Whoever it might be, the race is on. The guys who start Norwich next game have our trust. We will try to find new solutions. Let’s try to stay positive.

"We won games without Timo and Romelu before. We don’t want to have these problems too often. But it happens. It’s during the season, you cannot hide from the fact that these type of things happen. "

