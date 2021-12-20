Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Delivers Trevoh Chalobah Injury Update

Author:

Trevoh Chalobah will undergo further medical examinations after coming off injured during Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Wolves on Sunday afternoon, confirmed head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The 22-year-old recently injured his hamstring at the start of the month against Watford. He returned off the bench against Everton last Thursday, before being thrown into starting on Sunday at Wolves due to Chelsea's injury and Covid-19 problems 

Chalobah was involved in a collision in the first half with teammate Thiago Silva at Molineux and was subsequently taken off at half-time, adding to Tuchel's selection problems, being replaced by Saul Niguez.

The Chelsea boss was asked to provide an update on the Englishman's condition as they look ahead to their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Brentford on Wednesday night. 

"Trevoh, hopefully, it is just painful. At the moment, it is very painful. We still have hopes that it is not serious, but we need to wait for further examination.

Chelsea's cup trip to fellow west London counterparts Brentford is set to go ahead after the EFL confirmed all fixtures will take place should teams being able to be fulfil squads. 

"The EFL can confirm that its programme of games in the League, Carabao Cup and Papa John's Trophy will continue with fixtures to be played where it is safe to do so, and the set squad criteria can be fulfilled by Clubs," read a statement on Monday. 

Hakim Ziyech also came off limping in the west Midlands. Tuchel offered a more positive update on the Moroccan. 

He added: "For Hakim, I don’t think it’s bad. He got hit on his nerve on the calf. It was tight. He was limping and we had to take him off."

