Thomas Tuchel Delivers Update on Billy Gilmour's Chelsea Future

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on the future of loanee Billy Gilmour ahead of the Blues' clash with Norwich.

The midfielder is spending the season on loan at the Canaries but has struggled for game time recently.

Speaking ahead of the match, Tuchel has provided an update on his future.

SIPA USA

He said:"I love Billy in general, I always loved him. It was a big factor. Even maybe he wasn’t in the full spotlight in the half season. He decided to go to get some minutes, it is important.

"First of all I want him to perform. How you make it in our team is by pure performance. If you decide to go on loan it is as simple as that. I don’t think it’s harsh, you need to perform. You need to be on the pitch, to be the top player no matter where you go, if you want to make it back here and improve your status. He is our player, we love Billy and are very aware of what he can do but changing a club is always a huge risk. It can also seem positive.

"He needs to overcome adversity and now is not the time to think about coming back. It is time to fight for his place and show what he can do. We trust him and he can play a role.

"Of course, nobody is obliged to let our players play but no coach in the world will leave the best players out so that’s what he needs to prove, that Norwich is a better team with him. I trust he can do it and hopefully he does not lose this trust in himself and can turn things around again."

