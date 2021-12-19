Thomas Tuchel: Cesar Azpilicueta Contract Uncertainty Not a 'Problem' for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel isn't concerned about the uncertainty surrounding Cesar Azpilicueta's future at Chelsea with the defender's deal set to expire at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old will, as it stands, leave Stamford Bridge next summer when his contract runs out because he is yet to pen an extension in the capital.

Clubs in Spain, including Barcelona, are monitoring his situation, while it has been claimed Azpilicueta has informed his representatives to find a new club to give him the best chance of making the 2022 Spain World Cup squad.

IMAGO / PA Images

It is expected that Chelsea will offer him a new deal but talks are yet to open over a new deal.

Tuchel was asked about the Spaniard's future in west London and isn't concerned by his contract situation which will allow him to sign a pre-contract with a foreign club from January 1.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website on his contract situation, Tuchel said: "I don’t see any problem here. The situation between Azpi, me and the club is very clear. He is our captain. He has all possibilities to stay here as long as possible and become the legend he already is. He is a fantastic captain and a fantastic player."

IMAGO / PA Images

Azpilicueta has been in and out of the side on occasions this term, moving from central defence to right wing-back.

"If there are some weeks where he does not play so much, like in the last weeks, there are some reasons," added Tuchel.

"First of all, he was injured in his shoulder. Second of all, the team played very strong in his positions with Trevoh (Chalobah) and Andreas (Christensen), and at wing-back with Reecey (James).

"That’s how it is. If there is any player who knows it is like this, it’s Azpi. He is very calm. He has everything in his own hands. I see no signs we should be worried about it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube