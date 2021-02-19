Thomas Tuchel delivers update on Christian Pulisic's future at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel: Christian Pulisic's future is currently at Chelsea but no decisions over summer plans made yet

Thomas Tuchel has insisted that Christian Pulisic's future is currently at Chelsea, but no decisions on their summer plans have been made yet.

The 22-year-old's injury record has been noticeable since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

Pulisic has missed 27 games since the start of last season due to injury and risk management issues which is a cause for a concern.

And he has picked up a tightness in his calf ahead of Chelsea's Premier League match against Southampton on Saturday afternoon, making him a huge doubt for Tuchel's side.

Pulisic was signed for a hefty transfer fee from Germany, a fee in the region of £58 million, but his form post-lockdown has been non-comparable to recent weeks. He has struggled and looked off the pace, raising question marks over his long-term future at the club.

"Yes, today, clearly yes but it is not only my point of view," said Tuchel on Pulisic's future at Chelsea. "We have to see. For me, clearly yes because Chelsea bought Christian for a reason, for his quality, for his potential and it is our job to bring out the best in him.

"He proved in many weeks that he has the level to be a Chelsea regular player, to have a big impact in this club. It's a challenge now to hold this level, to improve and to maintain the level and keep improving."

However, Tuchel added that no decision have been yet ahead of the summer.

"There are absolutely no decisions made for the summer. There is simply no time for that at the moment and this is not the moment now. There is today no need to think about it."

