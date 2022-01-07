Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Delivers Update on Emerson Palmieri Decision Amid Chelsea Transfer Talks

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed talks remain ongoing over whether Emerson Palmieri will be recalled this month to cope with Chelsea's full-back problem.

Chelsea have Ben Chilwell out for the season following knee surgery, while Reece James has been sidelined with a hamstring injury around eight weeks. 

They are now exploring their options to fill the void at full-back with Marcos Alonso the only recognised fit wing-back available.

imago1006594970h (1)

Lucas Digne of Everton and Barcelona's Sergino Dest have been linked as possible arrivals in January, but the Blues are also looking in house. 

Emerson is out on loan in France with Lyon currently, and it's believed Chelsea have enquired about recalling the Italian however the Ligue 1 side are reluctant to end the season-long loan which included an option to buy in the summer

Read More

imago1002921918h

Tuchel accepts it's not just what he wants this month after confirming discussions continue as they look to resolve the situation this month. 

He told the media“I will not give you any details from that but in general I will not hide from the fact that we have a long-term injury to Ben Chilwell as our left wing-back who will miss the season. 

"We know Emi, we appreciate him as a player and person in general. He had such a huge influence although he did not have a lot of minutes last season. 

"He is a top guy, top professional and he is still a Chelsea player. It is not only what I wish for. We need to evaluate the situation. We are looking into it on this position. Emi is one of the options. I will not comment further.”

