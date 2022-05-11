Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Update on Mateo Kovacic's Injury in Chelsea's Win Over Leeds

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel provided fans with an update on Mateo Kovacic's injury status following the west London side's 3-0 win over Leeds on Wednesday evening.

The Croatian midfielder had only recently recovered from an ankle injury before Daniel James' poor challenge in the 23rd minute, which saw him shown a red card, left Kovacic with no choice but to come off the pitch.

His absence will undoubtedly be a huge blow for the Blues should he not be available for their upcoming FA Cup final with Liverpool on the weekend.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Tuchel provided an update on Kovacic's injury, providing some clarity on how likely his appearance on Saturday afternoon is.

"I tell you not as a coach or an expert but I think it's very unlikely we see him (in the FA Cup final)."

The Blues manager then went on to express his disappointment to potentially be without a key player ahead of the weekend.

"If Mateo misses it I am very disappointed because he was a clear starter," he said, as quoted by football.london. "You saw the quality with Jorgi and him in midfield when it was eleven against eleven. We will see. Maybe we have a miracle.

"I did not see the challenge live. I just saw it from a distance and I'm not good at looking at these situations because it hurts me. Everyone told me it was a red card."

