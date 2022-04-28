Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict After Chelsea's Draw Away at Manchester United

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his verdict on Chelsea's draw away at Manchester United as their search for a Premier League top four finish continues. 

The Blues took the lead at Old Trafford just after the hour mark through Marcos Alonso's volley, but they were pegged back via Cristiano Ronaldo's equaliser. 

Chelsea dominated the game in terms of chances but they were only able to earn a point on the road. 

imago1011629582h

Tuchel spoke to the media after the draw in the north-west of England, via football.london, and shared his thoughts on the result.

"I'm very happy with the performance because it was a huge team effort and I thought we showed what it takes to win at a huge stadium. 

"We played with a lot of quality but unfortunately we don't have what we deserve and we have to live with it.

"We were very dominant and found the spaces. I found us very dominant and I was happy with how we played and had moments of acceleration. It felt like a little bit was missing in the last 16 yards of the field to finish off earlier and be more decisive earlier. We found the spaces frequently."

imago1011629931h

Alonso gave the Blues a deserved lead 15 minutes into the second half as he was able to volley in from Kai Havertz's flick on from Reece James' cross.

However United were able to equalise just moments later as Ronaldo fired in from inside the box.

James then hit the post later on after a great move from his side, but they were unable to get back in front and had to settle for the draw.

imago1011629582h
