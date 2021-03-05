Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict ahead of Chelsea's clash against Everton

Thomas Tuchel remains wary of Chelsea's opponents Everton as they come up against Carlo Ancelotti's side at Stamford Bridge on Monday in the Premier League.

Chelsea are on a fine run of form - they are yet to suffer defeat since Tuchel took charge and over from Frank Lampard at the end of January (W7, DW).

It sees the Blues in fourth spot after a magnificent 1-0 away win against Everton's neighbours, Liverpool, on Thursday night at Anfield courtesy of a 42nd minute strike from Mason Mount.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel has passed several big tests already including against Spurs and Manchester United in the league, as well as against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League prior to the win against Liverpool.

Just one point separates Chelsea and Everton, with the Toffees having a game in hand over the Blues.

Tuchel said on Everton: “Carlo knows how to keep the momentum going - how to keep the flow going. It is good that these games are on and it is good that we have the next big, big match because that drives us, gets us out of bed early.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“It’s a pleasure to compete with this team and this group against other strong, strong managers and with their groups and to be in this competition is pure joy. It is everything that you look for as a coach.

“It is proven that Chelsea is an organisation and a club that has everything that you need to be successful as a coach and as a football team, so now it is my job to bring out the very best of myself, together with the team because there is no other way to express myself than with team performances.”

