Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict Following Chelsea's 3-0 Victory Against Aston Villa

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has delivered his verdict following his Chelsea side's 3-0 win against Aston Villa.

The victory sees the Blues go level on points at the top of the league table after four matches of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Speaking after the match, Tuchel discussed the game.

He said: "We played against a strong Aston Villa side, they were well prepared. They looked very sharp from the start and confident. There was a lot of problems, especially in the first half."



The German proceeded to analyse the match further.

"They are very strong with long throw ins, set pieces and corners. There are many touches in your box you have to defend. We did very very good." he said.



"Second half was better, more control, more fluid game, a lot of chances and half chances that we did not take very well. We lacked precision."



Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace, including a fantastic last minute goal to seal the three points.

Mateo Kovacic scored in between the two Lukaku strikes to see Tuchel's side remain unbeaten in the 2021/22 season.

Next up for Chelsea is Tottenham Hotspur, who recorded their first loss of the season on matchday four of the Premier League campaign.

Tuchel will be keen to improve as the boss believes his side can go on and become a real force in the Premier League this season, as well as looking to retain the Blues' Champions League crown.

