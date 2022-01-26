'We Just Need Our Whole Squad' - Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Transfer Verdict

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has already delivered his verdict if his side fail to sign anyone during this month's transfer window.

The Blues have been linked with various players throughout the month as they look to compete on various fronts until the end of the season.

One position in particular was the left wing-back role, but it remains to be seen if they will bring anyone in before the deadline at the end of January.

IMAGO / Action Plus

In an interview, via The Independent, Tuchel believes that key players returning from their various injury issues would be just as good as new signings through the door.

"Of course we will try to improve but if you mean do we need other players, I think we just need our whole squad. Were Liverpool able to compete last year for the title? No. The only real difference was that they were lacking Virgil Van Dijk.

"I’ve said it many times, key players are key players because they are key in everything they do and every way in which they behave.

"Our team is a strong team and I love the ambition, I love the attitude and hunger with which we are playing. We are still brave and we are still up for a good fight, and you can trust anyone you put on the pitch. It’s a pleasure to be at the sideline.

IMAGO / PA Images

"But it’s different if, as a player, you have to fight every single day for your place, and this is not the case in our team for too long. If you have a negative test and you are fit you have huge chances of being in the line-up."

Chelsea have seen their challenge for this season's Premier League title slip due to the injuries and Covid-19 issues they suffered throughout December.

They are now ten points behind leaders Manchester City, but are also in the Champions League knockout stages, the FA Cup fourth round and the Carabao Cup final, as well as the Club World Cup.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube