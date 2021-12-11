'His Dip in Form is Very, Very Slight' - Thomas Tuchel's  Antonio Rudiger Verdict Amid Contract Stand-Off

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on Antonio Rudiger's recent form for the club.

The Blues centre-back has been crucial to the west London side's success since the manager's arrival in January.

However despite keeping 11 clean sheets in 20 games in all competitions so far this season, he appears to be struggling for form in recent matches.

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's Premier League clash at home to Leeds United on Saturday, Tuchel shared his thoughts on the German international's form in the past few games.

"With Toni, his dip in form is very, very slight, if there is even one.

"He’s played so much that he needed the break we gave him but I honestly expect him to be in top shape now."

Rudiger was rested for the Blue's Champions League tie against Zenit St Petersburg during the week which saw the reigning Champions draw 3-3 even though they were leading late on in the game.

Despite his consistent performances in blue, there has been recent speculation over his contract situation at the club.

It is become increasingly likely that the German will leave west London after five years in the capital upon the expiration of his current deal at the end of the season.

His situation has attracted interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and PSG, even though the club is believed to have been in negotiations with the defender over a potential extension.

Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are also in similar positions.

