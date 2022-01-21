Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele Amid Chelsea Links

Thomas Tuchel has made an admission over Chelsea-linked Ousmane Dembele as the winger looks likely of leaving Barcelona this month.

The 24-year-old is a free agent at the end of the season but could make a move in January.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel was questioned about Dembele's situation at Barcelona and asked regarding his potential transfer.

imago1008809112h

The German, who coached Dembele at Borussia Dortmund, gave his verdict on his former player. He said: “He is a very good player when he is in his top level.

"I am very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund. It was only one year, it should have been longer. I needed to leave and he decided to leave."

Read More

The Chelsea head coach continued to admit that he is not in close contact with Dembele but did exchange some messages during his time in France.

imago0028571648h

"From there we are not in closest contact, we met here and there because of his duties for the French national team and of course I was in Paris so this was more or less when they were preparing for national duties, it’s very close to Paris. This is where we met or exchanged some messages." he finished.

Last month it was reported that Dembele's agent was in contact with Chelsea regarding a potential transfer.

Now, Chelsea have been handed a boost if they are to move for the French international as Barcelona have reportedly told him to leave the club in January.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0028202642h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Ousmane Dembele Admission Amid Chelsea Transfer Links

just now
imago1008894018h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Andreas Christensen’s Expected Return Date to Chelsea Training

30 minutes ago
imago1006594503h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Contract Talks 'Still Ongoing' Amid PSG & Real Madrid Links

59 minutes ago
imago1009189320h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash With Tottenham

1 hour ago
imago1008894018h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Tottenham Hotspur

1 hour ago
imago1002919549h
News

Olivier Giroud: Snubbing Juventus Move for Chelsea Stay Was 'Right Decision'

2 hours ago
imago0046921066h (1)
News

Petr Cech 'Couldn't Refuse Once-In-A-Lifetime' Opportunity Join Chelsea as Technical Advisor

2 hours ago
imago1009104678h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

3 hours ago