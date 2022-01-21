Thomas Tuchel Makes Ousmane Dembele Admission Amid Chelsea Transfer Links

Thomas Tuchel has made an admission over Chelsea-linked Ousmane Dembele as the winger looks likely of leaving Barcelona this month.

The 24-year-old is a free agent at the end of the season but could make a move in January.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel was questioned about Dembele's situation at Barcelona and asked regarding his potential transfer.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The German, who coached Dembele at Borussia Dortmund, gave his verdict on his former player. He said: “He is a very good player when he is in his top level.

"I am very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund. It was only one year, it should have been longer. I needed to leave and he decided to leave."

The Chelsea head coach continued to admit that he is not in close contact with Dembele but did exchange some messages during his time in France.

IMAGO / Annegret Hilse

"From there we are not in closest contact, we met here and there because of his duties for the French national team and of course I was in Paris so this was more or less when they were preparing for national duties, it’s very close to Paris. This is where we met or exchanged some messages." he finished.

Last month it was reported that Dembele's agent was in contact with Chelsea regarding a potential transfer.

Now, Chelsea have been handed a boost if they are to move for the French international as Barcelona have reportedly told him to leave the club in January.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

