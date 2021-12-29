Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Brighton & Graham Potter Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Thomas Tuchel has praised Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against the Seagulls at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.

The Blues play their final game of 2021 in west London and head into the league encounter off the back of a 3-1 victory away to Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Their opponents Brighton also clinched victory with a 2-0 win over Brentford at the Amex Stadium.

Chelsea have the chance to move into second after Liverpool fell to defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday night.

It's a big opportunity for Tuchel's men ahead of a tough January which will see them come up against Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the league. A potentially season defining month for the Blues in terms of the title race.

Brighton will look to cause an upset in the capital on Wednesday and Tuchel is expecting a difficult test from Potter's side.

“I like them a lot,” Tuchel said on Brighton, as quoted by the Guardian.

“I think it is a great club and a great coach. It is a great approach, how they play the game. When you switch on the TV and watch them, you clearly see an idea of how they want to play. They are a tough side to beat.

“I know they (have) struggled a bit with the results but I think they deserve in general a bit more than they have.. They create much more than they have actually on points."

Potter also knows the threat Chelsea pose and piled praise on the European champions.

He added: "Chelsea are the champions of Europe so they have got fantastic players all over the pitch. Great organisation from Thomas Tuchel and his staff.

"They are a fantastic team and are pushing for the Premier League title. It's a huge challenge and we are looking forward to that."

