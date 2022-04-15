Thomas Tuchel is unsure of the implications on Chelsea following the UK Government's decision to sanction club director Eugene Tenenbaum.

Tenenbaum is a long-standing business associate of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, who is in the process of leaving the club.

It is currently nearing the end of the takeover process with a preferred bidder expected to be announced next week, which will bring Abramovich's end of ownership ever closer.

The UK Government sanctioned Tenenbaum after he was described as one of Abramovich 'closest business associates', with files showing he took control of Evrington Investments, a company Abramovich was linked to, on February 24, shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It won't have any impact on the club, per reports, but Tuchel is focused on on-the-field matters and is hoping for things to calm down sooner rather than later.

What Thomas Tuchel said

On the sanctions and how it will impact the club: “We read it yesterday. I saw it yesterday in the news. Was not much more about it also for us. I don’t know the implications and what it means for the club right now. I was just with the team and staff here yesterday and we heard it. Right now it is not a further distraction, just one more of the same kind. We still hope things will calm down in the process with the Government.”

The takeover deadline on Thursday passed as the shortlisted bidders made their final proposals and offers to Raine and Chelsea. But Tuchel remains out of the process, and he wants it to stay that way.

He added: “To be honest, no (not heard update). It is still a process. I heard talks are ongoing with the Government. I am still not involved which I am glad about because we have a lot to focus on here. That is where our focus goes to. We hope things will be sorted out as soon as possible to have clarity but I understand it is not that easy.”

