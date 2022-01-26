Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Fans' 'Super Tommy Tuchel' Chant

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his verdict on Chelsea supporters' chant which they have created for the Blues boss since his arrival last year.

The Chelsea head coach has reached his first year in charge which has seen him win two trophies - the Champions League, followed up with the UEFA Super Cup.

Tuchel has become an extremely popular figure at Chelsea, and as most managers at Stamford Bridge do, the German has earned the right to a trademark song from the fanbase., which commemorates their successful European campaign last year.

IMAGO / PA Images

After not being aware of the chant, Tuchel is now well-versed to the lyrics and has reacted to his dedicated song.

What is the chant?

We've super Thomas Tuchel,

He knows exactly what we need,

Thiago (Silva) at the back,

Timo (Werner) in attack,

Chelsea's gonna win the Champion League

What has the Chelsea boss said?

In an interview with Chelsea TV celebrating his one-year anniversary in charge of the Blues, he said: "First time I didn't hear it I think you (Lee Parker, Chelsea reporter) mentioned it after the Newcastle game. I was not aware of it. Then since you told me and since I know the line and the rhythm, I hear it during the match.

"And you know, I always think it's about the players, so it's nice, but always a bit embarrassing, but of course nice. They appreciate what we do and hopefully they feel how much we care and then everything's good."

Tuchel will be hoping to replicate the 2021/22 campaign with another Champions League trophy this term, which sees their last-16 tie against LOSC Lille scheduled for next month.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube