Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

"He has everything needed to reach higher and higher levels" - Tuchel on Mason Mount

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has everything it takes to reach the highest level.

The 22-year-old has become a key part of the Blues team in the last 18 months under Frank Lampard, and is expected to continue his integral role in the squad under Tuchel.

Mount captained Chelsea for the first time against Luton Town last month and has already made 29 appearances in all competitions this season.

There was slight concern after Mount was left on the bench in Tuchel's first game against Wolves, before he was brought on late on where he showed his qualities in the short time he was on the field.

Mount then started against Burnley and produced another stellar performance in the midfield.

And Tuchel was asked in his pre-Tottenham press conference on Wednesday about his thoughts on the Blues midfielder.

"He cares a lot about Chelsea, he cares a lot about his teammates, he is leaving his heart on the pitch," said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london.

"If you train with Mason, he gives 100% every minute and this is the best level to grow. It's the best situation to start and the best situation to become a top, top player.

"He has everything needed to reach higher and higher levels. I don't know where his limits are but right now we will push him and support him.

"What makes me very happy is he is a nice guy, an open guy. He has a positive aura and energy in the dressing room and it's a real pleasure to work with the whole team and Mason."

