Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Not Getting Penalty After Rob Holding Handball

Thomas Tuchel remains unsure if Chelsea should have got a penalty for handball during their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Emile Smith Rowe's goal in the 16 minute after an awful backpass from Jorginho dented the Blues' hopes of finishing in the top four, although it does remain in their hands with two round of Premier League fixtures to play. 

It was a night where nothing went for Chelsea. Clear cut chances missed, the woodwork denied them twice, but also they had three claims for a penalty waved away.

sipa_33331797

Kai Havertz was brought down twice in the second half but Andre Marriner and VAR decided they weren't enough to award a spot kick, but it appeared Chelsea and Mason Mount had a blatant handball call ignored in the first half.

Christian Pulisic pulled it back for Mount who struck his effort inside the box goal-bound, but Rob Holding blocked the shot, with replays showing it hitting his hand.

Tuchel accepted it was Chelsea's fault they lost the game against their London rivals, but questioned the action which denied a 'clear goal'.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Of course (it was the case of one mistake costing Chelsea), and maybe, I don't know if we should have to got a penalty for handball in front of the line to save a clear goal. It was not even checked, then you concede a goal like this and you cannot score from your biggest chances.

"But in the end, we were not on the pitch with the same energy. It's not easy to come up with big intensity with same passing. We were not sharp enough, not with the same energy, hunger, attitude, and like we used to play. So it's on us. It was totally unnecessary but it's the reality."

