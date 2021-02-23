Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea's 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea's fantastic 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

A bicycle kick in the 71st minute from Olivier Giroud handed the Blues the advantage heading into the second-leg in west London next month.

It wasn't the prettiest of displays but Chelsea got the job done and extended their unbeaten start under Tuchel to eight games.

(Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

And the German boss was delighted with the performance in Romania.

Tuchel told BT Sport: "Fantastic result, fantastic goal. Well deserved.

"We wanted to dominate in the opponents' half, to never lose concentration, not to do any easy mistakes and always be aware of quick counter-attacks for all their quality.

"It was a very disciplined performance - a deserved shut-out. This is the hard work, a team effort - the basis for a big win.

"We knew it [Atletico packing their defence] could happen.

(Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

"We told the guys if it happens maybe it's our quality and the respect. We wanted to be brave and play in their half.

"We knew they were ready to suffer with eight people in the box. The intention was to keep the intensity high.

"This is what we did very good. We never let them breathe or come out for counter-attacks. We have a big reward with this result.

"This is one of the toughest challenges to open a defence like Atletico."

