Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea's 1-0 win over Barnsley in FA Cup

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea weren't at their best against Barnsley after a narrow 1-0 win against the Championship side in the FA Cup fifth round, but it was enough to get them over the line,

Tammy Abraham's goal from close range in the 64th minute was enough for the Blues to progress into the quarter-finals of the cup. They will now face Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in the next round.

But it was a night that won't be looked back at with great fondness. Chelsea weren't pleasing on the eye but they scrapped their way through the tie to extend their unbeaten start under Tuchel.

Tuchel was left extremely frustrated on the touchline for large parts of the cup tie. (Photo by Darren Staples)

And the German coach knows his side can play much better but accepts that the result was the most important outcome.

"It was not our best performance," reflected the Chelsea boss post-match. "We were a little lucky when Kepa saved us in two or three big chances and then Tammy saved us on the line as well.

"We struggled to have good quality attacks but at least we managed one attack where we opened up the pitch and finished it the way we wanted to score, and that was enough.

"In the challenges, we were not strong enough. The opponent was strong and the pitch was very hard to play. In the first 15 minutes I had the feeling that our body language was not like it should be and that we were absolutely not ready. We can do much better but it’s like this in the cup sometimes."

