Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea 'very happy' after 'well deserved' win over West Ham

Thomas Tuchel hailed the 'amazing result' after his Chelsea side beat West Ham one nil at the London Stadium on Saturday evening to boost their top four hopes.

Chelsea moved three points clear of the Hammers in fourth after Timo Werner ended his two month goal drought in the 54th minute to claim a 1-0 win over their London counterparts.

It was a largely dominant display from the Blues who could've ad should've made it more comfortable with a couple of glorious chances to extend the lead.

But nevertheless they held on for the victory which left the Chelsea dressing room 'very happy' at full-time.

“The boys are very, very happy in the dressing room, it was a great performance, an amazing result and I think a well-deserved win for us," Tuchel told Sky Sports.

“The first 10-15 minutes in the second half, we did not come out very well from the dressing room but the last half-hour was excellent and the first half was excellent."

He added: “It was a pretty normal preparation and we did not talk one more word about Super League from Tuesday on. I felt everybody was very concentrated and enjoying the focus on the game.

“We said we could arrive with confidence because before we have had crucial away matches on the highest level in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup and we knew we could deliver and win these matches.”

