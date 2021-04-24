NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea's 1-0 win over West Ham

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel hailed the 'amazing result' after his Chelsea side beat West Ham one nil at the London Stadium on Saturday evening to boost their top four hopes.

Chelsea moved three points clear of the Hammers in fourth after Timo Werner ended his two month goal drought in the 54th minute to claim a 1-0 win over their London counterparts.

It was a largely dominant display from the Blues who could've ad should've made it more comfortable with a couple of glorious chances to extend the lead.

sipa_33100018

But nevertheless they held on for the victory which left the Chelsea dressing room 'very happy' at full-time.

“The boys are very, very happy in the dressing room, it was a great performance, an amazing result and I think a well-deserved win for us," Tuchel told Sky Sports.

“The first 10-15 minutes in the second half, we did not come out very well from the dressing room but the last half-hour was excellent and the first half was excellent."

sipa_33100597

He added: “It was a pretty normal preparation and we did not talk one more word about Super League from Tuesday on. I felt everybody was very concentrated and enjoying the focus on the game.

“We said we could arrive with confidence because before we have had crucial away matches on the highest level in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup and we knew we could deliver and win these matches.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33100398
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea 'very happy' after 'well deserved' win over West Ham

sipa_33099964
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: West Ham 0-1 Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_33099974
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: West Ham 0-1 Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_33099989
Match Coverage

West Ham 0-1 Chelsea: Timo Werner ends goal drought to boost top four hopes

sipa_32710819 (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face West Ham

sipa_32385371
Opinions

"Very solid back three" - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face West Ham

sipa_32385371
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: West Ham vs Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_32710819 (3)
News

Tuchel: Premier League top four race is far from finished