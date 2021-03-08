Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea's 2-0 win over Everton

Thomas Tuchel was very pleased with Chelsea's performance during their 2-0 win against Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea put the top four in their hands as an own goal from Ben Godfrey and a second-half penalty from Jorginho secured a 2-0 win in the Premier League on Monday night.

It sees the Blues sit in fourth spot having extended the gap to Everton to four points.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

They extended their unbeaten start under Tuchel to 11 games, conceding just twice in that period, and he reflected on a deserved victory.

Speaking post-match, Tuchel said: "We deserved to win.

"It was a very difficult first half and we struggled at points to find the right moments for acceleration in the offensive third, but we controlled the game completely.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"In the second half, we increased our level and we passed the ball better to escape the pressure. We created many chances and could have scored more goals. I thought the first half was a good performance but the second half was excellent.

He added on the defensive record: "We defended with a big effort and a big intensity. Defending is a team effort and is about helping each other.

"We did that and we deserved our clean sheet, so it’s very pleasing. Of course, I’m happy for the goalkeeper and the defenders when we keep a clean sheet, but also for the whole team because every guy puts defensive effort in."

