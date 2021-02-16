Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea's 2-0 win over Newcastle United

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea lack precision in their decision making in the box following their 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night.

Chelsea climbed into the top four for the first time under the German as they continued their unbeaten start to life under Tuchel, extending it to six games without defeat (W5, D1).

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner ensured Chelsea sealed all three points against the Magpies at Stamford Bridge to moved into the Champions League places.

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

But Tuchel wasn't totally satisfied with his side's performance in west London. After a controlling first-half, in the second they were below-par for parts and let Newcastle try to find a way back in the game.

"I liked the first half," admitted Tuchel. "We played with courage and had a lot of touches in the box and a lot of shots. We managed to keep them away from our box and did not allow chances or even half-chances so I liked that a lot.

(Photo by PAUL CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"During the whole match, we lacked precision in the last decision and we lacked decision-making in the box. We can be more deadly, more precise and more decisive that we create even more chances of our half-chances.

READ MORE: Five things we learned in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Newcastle United

READ MORE: The Chelsea player ratings in 2-0 win against Newcastle United

READ MORE: Why Christian Pulisic didn't feature for Chelsea during Newcastle United win

"In the second half, the first three or four minutes were more or less the picture for the whole half. We suddenly gave away two shots in the first two minutes, we lost duels, we had suddenly corners against us and I felt we had the feeling of something to lose.

"We played too many balls back when we could escape the pressure, we did not open up or keep the advantage to put the game into the opponent’s half. The counter-attacks in the second half were not precise or clinical enough to score a third goal and finish the game."

READ MORE: Edouard Mendy is still the no.1 goalkeeper at Chelsea, confirms Thomas Tuchel

READ MORE: Comment - Kepa Arrizabalaga's potential rejuvenation under Thomas Tuchel benefits everyone

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube