December 22, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's 'Brilliant Performance & Result' vs Brentford in Carabao Cup

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered his verdict on the Blues' 2-0 victory at Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter final.

The result sees Tuchel's side face Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final of the competition.

Speaking after the match via football.london, Tuchel discussed the performance and result, labelling his side as 'brilliant'.

imago1008820255h

He said: "I am absolutely happy about this result, a brilliant result and a brilliant performance given the situation.

"I'm very pleased. I’m very happy for the players. They showed great mentality." 

Chelsea fielded a young side, with three Academy graduates making their first team debuts as Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons impressed aganst Brentford.

Read More

However, the breakthrough came with none of the three on the pitch as substitute Reece James forced a cross along the six-yard box which Pontus Jansson deflected into his own net.

imago1008820181h

Five minutes later, Tuchel's side doubled their lead as Alvaro Fernandez brought down Christian Pulisic for a penalty, which Jorginho converted.

Next up for the Blues is a home match against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day as Chelsea look to get back to winning ways in the league.

This comes after they were drawn against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final, a grudge match against Antonio Conte's men.

The match will be played in the second week of January, with Chelsea looking to secure their first piece of domestic silverware under Thomas Tuchel.

imago1008816950h
