Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea's Champions League opponents FC Porto

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea have to focus on themselves ahead of their quarter-final Champions League clash against FC Porto on Wednesday night.

Chelsea travel to Seville to face the Portuguese outfit and make the short flight following a 5-2 defeat to West Brom at the weekend, which was their first under Tuchel since he took over in January.

An afternoon which needs to be wiped from the memory for the Blues ahead of their last-eight European tie.

The venue: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville (Photo by Joaquin Corchero / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

Chelsea will face an FC Porto side who will be without their two top goalscorers Sergio Oliveira and Mehdi Taremi due to suspension for the first leg.

But Tuchel didn't want to be drawn on Porto being depleted in attack, mirroring it back to the similar scenario they faced in their round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid.

He told reporters: "The first question [capitalising on Porto being without Oliveira and Taremi] we had almost a similar situation against Atletico, with Trippier and Carrasco and Jimenez coming back in the second game and we won the second game 2-0. So this cannot be the approach. We know that these two important guys are missing but we will never approach a team to say 'okay he's missing so now we have to decide this match'.

"The quarter-finals of the Champions League means that you play four halves, and four times 45 minutes minimum of high-level football.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"So we must be fully focused, absolutely self-aware of our strengths, we did already prepare some offensive movements from us, where we want to go back and which we want to refind after our game on Saturday and after the big break we want to refind our rhythm.

"The challenge is to be totally focused on our strengths, to narrow the focus down on one 45 minutes, then another 45 minutes, and then we will see what result we get and then we will see how we deal with it in the second leg."

He added: "I am super happy because today is the first time everybody is back in training, this is what you want, we will have some major decisions to take, and I have the feeling we will be absolutely ready for tomorrow's game."

