Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea's chances of Champions League & FA Cup success this season

Thomas Tuchel has outlined what Chelsea need to do in order to have the best chance of competing for the Champions League and FA Cup this season.

Chelsea are in a strong position in both cup competitions. In the Champions League, they are through to the quarter-finals after a 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid, and will now face FC Porto in the last-eight. While in the domestic competition, they face Sheffield United in the quarter-finals this weekend and are two games away from their first final under Tuchel.

They are yet to lose under Tuchel since his arrival in January. 13 games, nine wins and four draws has been the return, conceding just two goals in the process. It has been an extremely impressive start to life in the English capital for the German.

Ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday, Tuchel was asked on Chelsea's realistic chances of winning two trophies this season.

He replied: "There is no other approach. Is it possible to win the FA Cup? Yes for sure. Is it possible to win the Champions League when you arrive in the quarter-final? Yes, for all eight teams it is possible. From there on, admit it and put it aside because you just lose focus.

"The focus is performance, intensity, attitude, mentality against Sheffield and nothing else. And then first leg against Porto and second leg and be ready every second of the game because it is football and anything can happen and I am 100% sure Sheffield arrives to beat us and Porto will arrive to beat us. These are the challenges and we will see where the limit is."

READ MORE: Tammy Abraham provides Chelsea injury boost ahead of Sheffield United clash

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel reacts to Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final draw against FC Porto

READ MORE: Chelsea's route to the Champions League has been confirmed

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube