Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's Chances of Retaining Champions League

Thomas Tuchel has played down claims of Chelsea being one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season.

Chelsea begin the defence of their title on Tuesday evening when Zenit St Petersburg fly to the English capital from Russia for their group opener for the 2021/22 European campaign.

Tuchel's men will be looking to get a win in their first game back since triumphing in Porto back in May against Manchester City.

Retaining a Champions League title is not easy. Only Real Madrid have managed to achieve it. Now it's Chelsea's turn to try to win back-to-back Champions League titles.

Their defence back in 2012/13 following the Munich glory ended in embarrassment, getting knocked out in the group stages, something they will be looking to avoid a repeat of this year. Although they did go onto win the Europa League that season.

After winning their second European Cup in May, and deservedly so, Chelsea have been named one of the favourites for this year.

"You can do what you want!" said Tuchel on Monday in response to if his side were one of the favourites to win the Champions League again this season.

"It will not change our approach. We came out of the shadows, nobody thought that we would be the winners in the end. Believe it or not, there are so, so many teams that can win it. You need luck, momentum, a good group. There are so many teams out there with a good group, a strong club, and good coaches.

"This competition is a very open competition and like you see in other sports anything is possible if you believe, have momentum, have luck. We had this. We had a strong bond. We were surprised to win it but not undeserved. This can happen to anybody.

"We start from scratch, with 0 points. Zenit come with 0 points, 0 goals. We all have the same chance. The target is to reach our own top level every single game. If we do this everything is possible, if we don’t we will not have a chance to compete in the Champions League."

