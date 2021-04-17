Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea's chances of success this season after reaching FA Cup final

It's been quite the week for Chelsea - reaching the Champions League semi-finals and they are now in an FA Cup final.

Not many would have expected this to be the case at the club back in January when Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as results dwindled and hopes of not only Champions League qualification but silverware were slim.

But Tuchel has guided the Blues back on the right path and in their most important week of the season, they have delivered when it has mattered.

After seeing off Porto 2-1 on aggregate, Hakim Ziyech dumped Man City out of the FA Cup, ending their hopes of the quadruple in the process, to book Chelsea's spot in the final next month.

Tuchel is one win away from lifting silverware after taking charge in January, a magnificent achievement for the German, who also becomes the first German to reach an FA Cup final.

Post-match, the Chelsea head coach was asked if he could've imagined being in an FA Cup final and Champions League semi-final after accepting the job.

He responded: "I would have said ok, let’s start immediately! I would have said this is a huge target but there was no time to think about these things. On the flight from Paris to London, we thought about what to do in training, with whom to speak to first, what to talk about in the first meeting and what we maybe do against Wolves.

"Maybe this was good and it's always like this in my career as a manager. Don’t start thinking too far ahead, don’t put your stakes up too high, don’t look at the goals which are in the future.

"All of these things in top-level football and sports, in general, you need to be ready to constantly go forward, to constantly progress. What as a manager, staff and every player in this club needs is to totally commit to this approach of sports in the highest level. this is what I demand of myself and everybody in my staff and what I feel from everybody in the staff and team.

"If you want to reach objectives, climb a mountain, you better start going. Just thinking about the top does not bring you anywhere. You need to actually walk and every journey starts with the first step. Don’t get confused by thinking too much. Don’t get irritated or maybe be too shy that you don’t wish for too much. Take it step by step.

"Today the target was to close the gap to Man City for 90 minutes. It was a huge target. We were very focused on that and delivered very well so now the next big target is to forget this performance and success and full awareness of a crucial week in the Premier League."

