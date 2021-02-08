Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea's chances of top four finish

Thomas Tuchel has said Chelsea need to focus on themselves in the race for Champions League qualification and a spot in the top four come the end of the season.

Following his appointment, Tuchel was tasked with getting the Blues up the Premier League table and into the top four.

And he's had the almost perfect start. Three wins and a draw, which includes a run of three wins in a row - they are flying. They have also only conceded one goal, an own goal, which adds further positivity to Tuchel's start at Chelsea.

Chelsea edged past Sheffield United on Sunday night with a 2-1 victory in Yorkshire after Mason Mount and Jorginho helped the visitors to all three points, cancelling out Antonio Rudiger's own goal.

It was the perfect weekend for the Blues - sides around them all dropped points and they climbed into fifth place. They now just sit one point outside of the top four behind Liverpool in fourth place.

Tuchel has previously not wanted to talk about the top four race. His stance was similar following the win at Bramall Lane, insisting they will take it game by game.

"What would it help to talk about it? It is clear that we are responsible now for a situation where we are close to where we want to be," said Tuchel. "We want to try everything to reach the top four and we said this very clear when we started.

Thomas Tuchel embracing N'Golo Kante following Sheffield United win. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"So now the guys put themselves in the situation where we are the hunters for the teams in front of us and we are close. It changes nothing because the next game in the league will be a home game and like everybody else we will be under the pressure to continue our run and build on the momentum. We will not allow anybody to focus on the fixture.

Chelsea are a side full of confidence after going four unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Today [Sunday] is the best example. What will it help you if you see that Sheffield are very, very low, but if you analyse the team you see their results against Man United.

"They are bottom of the league, but you have to come here, accept the challenge, play humble. This is what you do and from there on it is now the next challenge to improve, play FA Cup and the next game and keep on going. The future will take care of itself."

