Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea's 'disappointing' draw against Leeds United

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea missed an opportunity after a goalless draw against Leeds United at Elland Road.

It was an open affair in Yorkshire which saw both sides denied by the woodwork and they had to eventually settle for a point each in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea remained resolute at the back as Edouard Mendy came to the rescue with a couple of fine stops, but the visitors should have had a couple, including Kai Havertz who squandered a fine chance from close range in the second half.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The point keeps Chelsea in the top four for the time being, but after those around them play catch up, they could drop down to seventh.

Speaking post-match, Tuchel said: “In general I am happy. On a pitch like this against a team like Leeds who put a lot of pressure on you, we created good attacks and generally I am happy with the performance but we want to win. The boys are disappointed which is a good sign.”

He added: "We had enough chances to score. It was an OK game, sometimes it is hard to score. It’s not that you get what you wish for and we have to keep on working hard and be more precise in the opponents’ box.

"It was not so nice to play and the pitch is not in good condition – this is a factor,” he added. “Our timing in the last 20 minutes – we need to be more clinical. We invest a lot against the ball so also we were tired when we arrived in good positions."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube