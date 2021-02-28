Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea's goalless draw against Manchester United

Thomas Tuchel has reflected on Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Chelsea were denied the chance of moving into the Champions League spots as they played out a nil nil draw against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men in west London.

But nevertheless, they didn't suffer defeat and picked up a point which continued their unbeaten start under the German to nine matches in all competitions (W6, D3).

Tuchel was pleased with his side's performance and knows there is more to come from the Blues.

"I think today was a high quality game between two very strong teams.

"We take we have got today [a point]. Overall, I am very happy with the performance and the determination of the team but we need to be more clinical. Against a team like Manchester United, you don’t get many chances, so you have to take them when they come along.

"Right now we are not in the moment where we are clinical enough to win these games that are evenly poised, but if we continue in this way we will get to that point I am sure."

The draw caps off a positive week for the Blues after their Champions League win in midweek.

Chelsea haven't lost ground in the top four race, but they did miss an opportunity to capitalise on dropped points elsewhere.

And it doesn't get any easier for Chelsea in the coming weeks. Up next for Tuchel is Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at Anfield on Thursday.

