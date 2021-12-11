Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's 'Lucky' 3-2 Win Over Leeds United

Thomas Tuchel was delighted to see Chelsea get back to winning ways following a stoppage time 3-2 win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea turned it around after Mason Mount and Jorginho gave the hosts the lead following Raphinha's opener for Leeds.

Joe Gelhardt equalised seven minutes from time which looked like Leeds had earned a point, but Jorginho converted his second penalty of the afternoon in the 94th to clinch a vital three points for Chelsea.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The win ended a run of back-to-back games without a win, a reflection of their recent form, which has also seen them fall from first spot in the league.

Tuchel was relieved and happy at full-time, but knows there is plenty more to improve on before his side get back to their form of old.

"I was confident that we maybe get one more chance and turn things around because we played very strongly in the first half and we showed again a good reaction after the equaliser," said Tuchel at full-time in his post-match press conference, as quoted by football.london.

"In between, we played maybe a little bit with the fear that we had something to lose, and we absolutely didn't want to lose what we worked so hard for. So yeah, there is always a bit of luck, of course, when you get such a late goal. But we've conceded two of them so maybe it was our turn.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"We needed this win desperately for the mood, the belief, for the atmosphere. I am very happy how we got it, I'm very happy how we played, and we have two days off now and it's a good feeling for the boys."

Clashes broke out at the final whistle between both sets of players as tempers flared, but Tuchel wasn't being drawn in on the altercations that took place,

He added: "I didn't see any of this. I was not aware of it. I was fully focused on the match so I think maybe you know better about what happened than me."

