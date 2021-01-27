Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea's weaknesses & areas to improve on following Wolves draw

Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea to focus on their strengths after being held to a goalless draw against Wolves in his first game in charge on Wednesday night.

Chelsea couldn't find the winner against Wolves at Stamford Bridge, which saw the Blues have less than 24 hours to prepare for the Premier League clash following Tuchel's appointment on Tuesday night.

(Photo by RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuchel was brought in due to recent results and performances not being good enough, and he was quizzed on what the Blues needed to improve on going forward post-match.

Not much, first of all I see an exciting mix between experienced personalities and talented guys," admitted Tuchel.

"I see a very demanding league that brings out physically everything in every player. Players totally open to our ideas, beliefs, tactical approach.

"Where we want to accelerate, the game, close spaces, how we want to defend, attack.

"This made me feel very, very good honestly because this is what you wish for. This is the level now and we can start working on the details.

"We can prepare for Burnley and that's what we'll do."

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tuchel also touched on what he hopes to achieve with the squad he has at his disposal, focusing on their strengths rather than their weaknesses.

"I don’t think there are too many weaknesses, I want to focus on our strengths and focus on the mix of the amazing mix of the team from the experienced players to the big personalities and young and hungry talent," added the Chelsea Head Coach.

"I want to create a special energy and atmosphere that you need to achieve and have the possibility to win every three days in a league like this and I believe that we can do this on a daily basis.

"What I found yesterday was a very open staff, a very helpful staff that helped me prepare for this game and an open team.

(Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"It was a totally unfair lineup today because I had no reason to leave anybody out so from now on, it is the starting point and we will absolutely focus on our strengths and the qualities that we absolutely have and build a team that nobody wants to play against.

"That is the challenge for me to achieve as fast as possible but today, I am very very pleased."

Chelsea next face Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

