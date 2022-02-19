Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's Win Over Crystal Palace as Blues Snatch Late Victory

Thomas Tuchel believes it was an important win for Chelsea as they overcame their struggles with a last-gasp winner to beat Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Hakim Ziyech's finish at the back post in the 89th minute ensured the Blues claimed consecutive wins for the first time in the league since October 2021. 

The Moroccan had a goal in the game earlier disallowed but he was on hand to net his third goal in as many games in the league. 

imago1009985000h

It got Chelsea out of jail at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon in another below-par performance for the newly-crowned World Champions.

Tuchel's side remain in third, keeping to seven points behind Liverpool, and the German knows Chelsea can do better but will accept the win due to the current circumstances.

As quoted by football.london, Tuchel said post-match: "Every team in a season like this will have games like this, especially between December, January and February where the conditions can give adversity in addition to the opponent. If we had another draw, maybe we'd talk about this game longer, but when you win it you have the chance to move on and forget it. We take the positive energy and take it into the next game. We won't wake up tomorrow wondering what we could do better, where we could score.

imago1009982952h

"We look a bit drained and exhausted. You can see we try hard and everyone is looking for the flow. Everyone is giving their very best but we are struggling a little bit. So it's important to win and keep going."

He added: "We didn't play Premier League for four weeks and there is a huge mix of a lot of reasons why I didn't expect performance wise. We had some issues in training with Azpi and Callum out. This is where we are and it's like this. I know we can play better and want to play better. We were solid defensively."

