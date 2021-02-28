Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on controversial VAR decision during Chelsea vs Man Utd

Thomas Tuchel believes Stuart Attwell did 'everything right' after Chelsea were handed a VAR decision in their favour during their goalless draw against Manchester United.

It was a stalemate in west London on Sunday evening between Tuchel and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's respective side's, but it didn't go without controversy.

In the first-half, VAR checked for a possible handball against Callum Hudson-Odoi after Attwell initially waved play on. After going to the monitor, they stuck with their initial decision.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Tuchel delivered his verdict post-match: "I don’t know why we had to check VAR for the penalty decision.

"In my opinion, the referee did everything right. The Manchester United player [Greenwood] plays it with his hand. I saw this in real time and I saw it again on the iPad. There was no need to check this on the monitor and the referee got the decision totally right to begin with.

"I don’t know why he was told to check it but I am glad it wasn’t given as a penalty because that would be even worse!"

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw was livid after making a strong claim against Attwell over his words with Reds skipper Harry Maguire.

He told Sky Sports: "I even heard the referee say to H [Maguire] if I say it's a pen then it's going to cause a lot of people to talk afterwards."

United boss Solskjaer was also not impressed claiming it was '100 per cent' a penalty.

