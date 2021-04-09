Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Crystal Palace clash and Roy Hodgson

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson ahead of their Premier League clash at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening.

Tuchel's take the short trip across the capital as they face the Eagles looking to get back on the winning trail in the league following their 5-2 defeat to West Brom last weekend.

They need a result this weekend in south London as they sit outside the top four, one point behind West Ham, and the Blues can't afford to drop any more points and lose ground in the race for Champions League qualification.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Despite bouncing back at the first attempt on Wednesday against Porto, Tuchel insists that has no bearing on this weekend's league clash.

He told the media on Friday, "‘It gives us no advantage we have a 2-0 lead against Porto when we play against Crystal Palace.

"It can give you a huge boost in self-confidence. Tomorrow is not the day to fulfil all our obstacles and reach our goals. Tomorrow is 90 minutes. You just have to focus for 90 minutes. We don’t have to think about Tuesday and Man City.

"We have to start over and over again, and this is the challenge. It’s very important we are fully focused on every challenge we have, forget the games and results we had, accept every new challenge and raise new challenges right from the start."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

His managerial counterpart on Saturday is Roy Hodgson, who Tuchel will come up against for the first time in his career.

Tuchel added: "I met him personally once during a meeting here in London some years ago. He is an absolute gentleman, a very experienced coach who was open enough to share his experience in coaching. You can see it in the way his teams play. They play calm, they play with experience, solidity, organisation.

"Crystal Palace are a physical team and have two key players up front which we absolutely need to be aware of. It is a pleasure to be on the sideline with Roy Hodgson and it means a lot to me, but we will do everything to beat him tomorrow. We expect a tough away game."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube