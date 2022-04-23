Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on David Moyes as Chelsea Prepare to Face West Ham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has delivered his honest verdict on West Ham manager David Moyes, as the two sides prepare to face off on Sunday afternoon.

The last time the two sides met was in December of 2021 with Moyes' men winning the clash 3-2.

This time, after a run of three successive home defeats for Chelsea, Tuchel's side will hope to put up a fight against their opponents and get their revenge for their last encounter.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of the clash, Tuchel was asked about the two sides' last meeting, to which he replied:

“Was a big mistake (for loss at London Stadium)," he told the press.

“I think he (David Moyes) is doing an incredible job in a very popular club and very emotional club, a team together. A group with a coach that is enjoyable to watch.

"We follow the Euro League games, I follow a lot of their games because it is nice to watch with a full investment physically.

"The players are absolutely tired after their matches. It is very emotional, a very physical squad.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"Very hard to break down, to create chances. Very dangerous on counter-attacks and set pieces.

"There is a lot to take care about. A lot of physicality and commitment to stand up against them. Full credit to them, will be tough.”

With Tuchel's side currently third in the league, the Blues will hope to get three points on the weekend to break further clear of Tottenham and Arsenal.

