Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on how good his Chelsea side are

Thomas Tuchel has hailed the quality of Chelsea Football Club after they booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

His start has been remarkable. Tuchel is yet to suffer defeat (W9, D3), and has overseen his Blues side keep 11 clean sheets from his opening 13 games in charge.

Chelsea's progression under the German went one step further on Wednesday night after they clinched a 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid to head into the last-eight of Europe, where they await their opponents for the quarter-finals.

Tuchel took over a squad low in confidence and has turned them into a side full of belief and energy, which has seen them climb up the Premier League table and kicking on in Europe.

It's been a turbulent season for Tuchel. After losing the Champions League final with PSG last year, he was dismissed in December but took the Chelsea job a month later.

He was asked how good Chelsea are as a club compared to his previous clubs. He replied: "From the very first moment, I felt part of a family and a well-structured club that thinks every three days about what is needed to win games. Everybody in this club thinks about football and from the first day the support was amazing. I feel part of it. A true part.

"I feel like part of the team also. The input of the players, the approach to the game is outstanding. What the Premier League demands and what they are used to putting into their performances is fantastic to see.

"It is from here we go. We take it step by step. We encourage them because we see so many good things from training from the first days when we coached.

"We arrived and after one day we had a game. We saw so many good habits, the attitude towards training and the games are amazing. It is our job to play our part, it is my job to play my part. This is what it is all about to put them in the mood and the spirit to show their quality because they are quality."

