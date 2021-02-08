Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Jorginho's penalty style

Thomas Tuchel has no preference on how Jorginho takes his penalties after the Chelsea midfielder netted two from the spot in as many games.

Jorginho, 29, scored from the spot on Sunday in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Sheffield United to hand Tuchel his third straight win in charge of the Blues.

Chelsea are unbeaten in all four of Tuchel's opening games, and the last two games have seen a penalty be the decisive goal.

It's been Jorginho's responsibility to put it in the back of the net and he has done so - against Tottenham and most recently Sheffield United.

At Spurs, he opted for a straight shot past Hugo Lloris before heading back to his usual 'hop, skip and a jump' technique which sent Aaron Ramsdale the wrong.

Asked on his preference of style, Tuchel isn't bothered as long as it goes in the back of the net.

"I like them both because they are both in the net. I will never tell a player how to take a penalty. I will never give that advice because I have played football at a lower level and you can feel the pressure when the ball is lying on the spot.

"No advice for me, Jorgi can take the penalties however helps him score. I was happy he took them because they were both decisive."

