Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Kai Havertz's goalscoring performance during Crystal Palace win

Kai Havertz scored Chelsea's opener in their 4-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Selhurst Park.

Thomas Tuchel's side ran out winners in south London to bounce back at the first attempt in the league to earn all three points against the Eagles.

Chelsea were quick out of the blocks and Havertz put the Blues ahead in the eighth minute with a brilliant finish into the far corner. However, although his performance was fantastic and of the Havertz we have come to know in recent seasons, he had several chances to extend the scoring but was wasteful.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel acknowledged this post-match but wasn't disappointed with the German, and has challenged him to score the big chances after a display which was a 'step in the right direction'.

"Clearly we had many chances today," Tuchel told Sky Sports post-match, relayed by Metro.

"The guys were hungry and creative. We had a lot of good runs and good movement. We put pressure on ourselves to have the right response. It was a step in the right direction.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I am not disappointed [with Kai Havertz] but he could have actually scored more. He had two big chances to finish the game off. This is the way.

"He has absolute quality. He needs to show his quality and that is the challenge for him."

Tuchel added on Havertz: "He’s not the leader of this team and he doesn’t have to be. He had excellent runs and he could’ve scored more. It’s still a matter of position on timing and decision making in the box, which will give the boys a lot of confidence to score in away games.

"We have the feeling we could’ve scored more but we deserved that and that’s a nice feeling for our self-confidence."

