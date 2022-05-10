Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Leeds United & Jesse Marsch Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Thomas Tuchel has given his verdict on Leeds United and their head coach Jesse Marsch ahead of Chelsea's trip to Elland Road on Wednesday.

The American took over from Marcelo Bielsa in February and led Leeds on a five-match unbeaten run last month but still finds his side in the bottom three of the Premier League. 

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel discussed the opposition and the man in the dugout.

imago1011826104h

In the reverse fixture, Chelsea needed a late Jorginho penalty to bail them out after going behind in the first half.

The three points have turned out to be crucial, with Chelsea sitting one point above Arsenal in third as it stands.

When asked about how he sees Leeds under Marsch in comparison to his predecessor, Tuchel said: “It looks different (to reverse fixture).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"They even stepped up in their physical input, which is quite remarkable because we thought they already played on their top level physical wise under Bielsa but they stepped up in terms of high intensity runs, in terms of attacking. 

"This is what we expect, they play a slightly different formation. Not sure what they play tomorrow. They played against City in a back five and only played once. That was a very good match they played and the result does not tell you the story."

imago1011693701h

Chelsea's head coach continued to discuss the systems deployed under Marsch since his arrival in Yorkshire.

"I watched the match, they played very well in a 541. Otherwise they play in a 4231, they look very committed. In general, it is a fast team, a hard working team, a talented team individually," he continued. "This is what we wait for. This is a match for them, do or die, like a cup match for them. 

"The atmosphere will be like this. I am looking forward to it actually. I have played there once but without spectators. It will be a big fight. The atmosphere and the surrounding will tell you instantly what is going on and we will feel it straight away. We need to step up."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011822939h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Leeds United: Mount & Havertz to Return, Lukaku Continues in Attack

By Matt Debono59 minutes ago
imago1011693701h
News

Jesse Marsch Heaps Praise on 'Quality' & Thomas Tuchel Chelsea Ahead of Leeds United Clash

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011823476h (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel Yet to Learn Chelsea's Summer Transfer Budget

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago0045655290h
Match Coverage

Preview: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011822561h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Why Chelsea Squad Were Called Into Cobham on Day Off

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1009363125h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Plays Down Marcos Alonso Bust-Up After Half-Time Wolves Substitution

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011717831h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms He is Yet to Hold Chelsea Talks With Todd Boehly

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011826099h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Leeds United

By Matt Debono and Nick Emms3 hours ago