Thomas Tuchel has given his verdict on Leeds United and their head coach Jesse Marsch ahead of Chelsea's trip to Elland Road on Wednesday.

The American took over from Marcelo Bielsa in February and led Leeds on a five-match unbeaten run last month but still finds his side in the bottom three of the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel discussed the opposition and the man in the dugout.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

In the reverse fixture, Chelsea needed a late Jorginho penalty to bail them out after going behind in the first half.

The three points have turned out to be crucial, with Chelsea sitting one point above Arsenal in third as it stands.

When asked about how he sees Leeds under Marsch in comparison to his predecessor, Tuchel said: “It looks different (to reverse fixture).

"They even stepped up in their physical input, which is quite remarkable because we thought they already played on their top level physical wise under Bielsa but they stepped up in terms of high intensity runs, in terms of attacking.

"This is what we expect, they play a slightly different formation. Not sure what they play tomorrow. They played against City in a back five and only played once. That was a very good match they played and the result does not tell you the story."

IMAGO / News Images

Chelsea's head coach continued to discuss the systems deployed under Marsch since his arrival in Yorkshire.

"I watched the match, they played very well in a 541. Otherwise they play in a 4231, they look very committed. In general, it is a fast team, a hard working team, a talented team individually," he continued. "This is what we wait for. This is a match for them, do or die, like a cup match for them.

"The atmosphere will be like this. I am looking forward to it actually. I have played there once but without spectators. It will be a big fight. The atmosphere and the surrounding will tell you instantly what is going on and we will feel it straight away. We need to step up."

