Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Marcos Alonso's goalscoring performance against Burnley

Thomas Tuchel was 'very happy' with Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso after he scored on his return to the side.

The 30-year-old netted the Blues second during their 2-0 win against Burnley at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Alonso was recalled into the side replacing Ben Chilwell at wing-back.

Before the win, Tuchel revealed the reasons why he selected the Spaniard ahead of Chilwell.

"Marcos did not play a lot but it’s his key position, his best position. Second of all we went for him instead of Chilly because of his strength in the air. We need that for set-pieces, also defensively, and there will be many long balls to defend and many duels in the air, so for this we give Marcos a chance."

And Alonso repaid the faith shown in him by Tuchel with a superb volley to close out the win in west London to climb Chelsea up into seventh position into the lead.

Christian Pulisic found the wing-back in the box, and after a touch he volleyed past Nick Pope in the 84th minute to double the lead.

Post-match, Tuchel shedded more light on Alonso's inclusion and was delighted to see the Spaniard get on the scoresheet.

"Yeah well if you see it like this, we had a reason, not that we were unhappy with Chilly, absolutely not, but we opted for a bit more size, to cope with the corners from Burnley," said Tuchel after the game, as quoted by football.london.

"I know Marcos is used to playing this role, on the left side all alone and he has a good timing for arriving in the box.

"In the end we are very happy he could score the second goal to finish the game."

