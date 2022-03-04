Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on 'Passionate' Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has labelled Roman Abramovich as a 'passionate owner who cares about the team' following news that he is set to sell the club.

The Russian confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

Speaking about the Chelsea owner ahead of their clash against Burnley, Tuchel heaped praise on him for his ownership of the club.

imago1010084245h

Abramovich has overseen a fantastic period, filled with trophies as he won everything there was to win during his tenure.

When asked about Chelsea's achievements under Abramovich, Tuchel said: “Exceptional. It speaks for itself. He was and is a very passionate owner who cares actually about the team, the club, about the performance. Personally, it is very rare and makes it very special.”

Read More

The Blues boss continued to admit that he is 'very happy' the he won the Club World Cup for Abramovich, completing his trophy haul.

imago1010295048h

“Very happy we could give him this and win it for him," he said. "At least we closed this cycle for him and for his effort and his passion and commitment to the club. It was good timing on this matter.”

A deadline of March 15 has been set for prospective buyers, with the Club still accepting bids as further bids are expected to be made.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds but Tuchel and his side will be hoping to finish the season strong.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0048174197h
News

Loutfy Mansour 'Not Pursuing' Chelsea Bid to Takeover From Roman Abramovich

By Matt Debono11 minutes ago
imago1005637234h
News

What Petr Cech Told Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea Squad at Cobham After Roman Abramovich Decision

By Matt Debono12 minutes ago
imago1010302521h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Very Happy' to Win Every Trophy at Chelsea for Roman Abramovich

By Nick Emms14 minutes ago
imago1010084245h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Burnley

By Matt Debono and Nick Emms33 minutes ago
imago1006517873h
News

Chelsea Team News to Face Burnley: Silva, Chalobah, James & Ziyech Set to Return But Azpilicueta Ruled Out

By Matt Debono44 minutes ago
imago1010318694h
News

Raine Group CEO: Chelsea Won't Rush Sale of Club to Ensure 'Right Owner' Takes Over

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010318694h
News

Report: Wyss and Boehly 'Increasingly Confident' of Deal to Buy Chelsea From Abramovich

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010296385h
News

N'Golo Kante Targets Further Success in Chelsea Future Ahead of 2023 Contract Expiry

By Nick Emms1 hour ago