Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on 'Passionate' Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has labelled Roman Abramovich as a 'passionate owner who cares about the team' following news that he is set to sell the club.

The Russian confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

Speaking about the Chelsea owner ahead of their clash against Burnley, Tuchel heaped praise on him for his ownership of the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

Abramovich has overseen a fantastic period, filled with trophies as he won everything there was to win during his tenure.

When asked about Chelsea's achievements under Abramovich, Tuchel said: “Exceptional. It speaks for itself. He was and is a very passionate owner who cares actually about the team, the club, about the performance. Personally, it is very rare and makes it very special.”

The Blues boss continued to admit that he is 'very happy' the he won the Club World Cup for Abramovich, completing his trophy haul.

IMAGO / PA Images

“Very happy we could give him this and win it for him," he said. "At least we closed this cycle for him and for his effort and his passion and commitment to the club. It was good timing on this matter.”

A deadline of March 15 has been set for prospective buyers, with the Club still accepting bids as further bids are expected to be made.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds but Tuchel and his side will be hoping to finish the season strong.

